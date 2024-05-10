WATCH: Vicky Kaushal accidentally cuts queue at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. The actor has been frequently spotted at the airport in the past few days, going from and returning to the city.

Today, Vicky was seen departing from Mumbai, and in his hurry, he accidentally cut the queue at the airport entry. However, he quickly realized his mistake and earned a sweet reaction from the fellow passenger.

Vicky Kaushal shares sweet moment with passenger in queue at Mumbai airport

Today, May 10, Vicky Kaushal was captured by the paparazzi arriving in his car at the Mumbai airport departures. Sporting a casual yet stylish look, Vicky wore a blue printed shirt paired with denim pants and brown shoes. He was also seen in his long hair and beard, which is for his appearance in the film Chhaava.

Vicky greeted the paparazzi and paused for a few seconds to pose for pictures. Then he made his way to the entry gate in order to show his ID. However, he didn’t realize that a man was already standing in the queue.

As soon as he noticed him, the actor apologized to the man and asked him to go before him. The man sweetly signaled Vicky to go ahead. Vicky responded with a smile and thanked the man.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal was in London with his wife, Katrina Kaif, and they spent some quality time together. A picture of the couple posing with a fan had earlier gone viral on the internet.

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movies

Vicky Kaushal was recently shooting for his film Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is said to be a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna is portraying the character of Yesubai.

Vicky will also be seen in Anand Tiwari’s comedy Bad Newz, along with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film releases on July 19, 2024. Apart from this, he is set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, reuniting with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

