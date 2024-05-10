Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Friday, May 10, in Days of Our Lives, the show gears up for Mother’s Day. Chanel talks with Johnny about the possibility of being parents to a child, even though there are some medical concerns.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Johnny's dad, EJ, thinks it might not be a good idea for them to continue with the pregnancy. Johnny gets upset and tells his dad that Chanel should decide for herself.

However, Chanel knows it's not just about her body; it's about their child. So, she asks Johnny what he truly wants. Meanwhile, Paulina, who is partly responsible for the situation, makes it all about herself. Julie listens to her complaints. Chad decides to mark the holiday by visiting Abby’s grave with his children. But is Abby’s grave empty? We’ll see!

Sloan feels guilty about her choices regarding Jude, and Eric unintentionally adds to her guilt by giving her a Mother's Day gift. Will she handle the pressure? Later, Nicole, Jude's biological mom, plans a brunch with EJ and Holly, only to find Theresa and Tate already there.

They all end up at the Bistro, leaving Nicole surprised. Was this planned by the kids? It seems Salem’s dining options are limited!

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, at home, Xander gives Sarah a mug saying "World’s Best Mummy," claiming it's from their daughter. Sarah agrees to bring it to dinner at Maggie's, but Xander grumbles about seeing Konstantin. Sarah asks about his mom, but Xander brushes it off. Konstantin brings flowers to Maggie and talks about their honeymoon plans, though they're only marrying on paper. Marlena invites Maggie over to discuss the wedding.

Harris and Ava tell Stefan about their plan involving Clyde. Harris plans to take the evidence to the station, pretending Stefan found it. Xander returns, irritated when Sarah brings up his mom again. He leaves to deal with Stefan.

Xander confronts Stefan, suspecting him of setting him up. They argue over the evidence and Xander warns Stefan to watch out. Maggie learns about Konstantin's lies and plots with John and Steve to expose him. Harris and Ava strategize against Clyde, expressing their love for each other before Harris leaves.

Konstantin promises Sarah he won't hurt Maggie, and they share personal stories. Later, Maggie receives a tracking device from John and Marlena, preparing to act normally around Konstantin while plotting against him.

Xander reassures Sarah and vows to protect their family. Stefan talks to Gabi, promising they'll be together soon. Maggie returns home to Konstantin, maintaining their facade for their upcoming wedding.

