Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are open to the idea of making a third Speed movie. Their chemistry in the original film was a big hit, making them a beloved on-screen duo of the 90s. After this, the iconic couple reunited for the 2006 movie The Lake House.

During a recent podcast interview on 50 MPH, Keanu Reeves expressed confidence in their ability to deliver another successful movie together. He said, “I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”

Sandra Bullock expresses her desire to work with Keanu Reeves once again before she dies

Bullock also shared her desire to work with Reeves again, acknowledging their special connection on screen. The Proposal actress said, “There’s no formula. It just is,” she continued, “Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?”

Sandra Bullock added, "It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there's something that wasn't done," Reeves added. "I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."

While there's no confirmation about Speed 3, both actors seem keen on the idea. However, they recognize the risk involved, especially after the disappointment of the sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control.

Sandra said, “That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around that I know of, except for you,”

Keanu Reeves reveals why he turned down the offer of Speed 2 sequel

Due to concerns about the storyline, reeves had previously declined to be part of Speed 2. Despite their past experiences, the actors reminisced about the enjoyable time they had filming the original Speed and the effortless chemistry they shared on set.

Reeves explained why he rejected Speed 2, “At the time, I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed,’ but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right,”

Reeves said, “We had an affection, and the characters themselves have an affection. I think Jack and Annie’s is different than Sandra’s and Keanu’s, but I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?”

Bullock agreed saying, “Yeah. I mean, people have full-blown affairs in movies, and you don’t feel something between them. And then people can hate each other in movies and you go, ‘That was electric,’ you know?” the Lost City actress said, “We didn’t really look at each other in this movie except for maybe three or four times, because we were constantly battling the elements. And I think that’s what made it so electric, too, is that, watching it, I guess you want them to connect. That was a really clever setup, to sort of keep people apart. Foreplay, I guess.”

They attribute their on-screen chemistry to mutual trust and respect, which allowed them to comfortably collaborate and bring out the best in each other. Although they didn't have many scenes together in the movie, the tension created by their characters' separation added to the film's excitement.

Their podcast interview reflects their genuine fondness for each other and their shared experience working on Speed.

