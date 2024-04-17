Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and 2024 NBA Draft Class Pick Their Side in Kendrick Lamar-Drake Feud

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are in a feud for years but that hasn't affected the popularity of either of the superstars. However, who did the WNBA stars favor out of these two? Let's find out.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  12:04 PM IST |  3.7K
Twitter
Drake and Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake is well known to the world as the two rap artists go back in time with their feud. However, there is no denying that they are impressive artists with millions of followers. On the WNBA Draft night, there was a question from a host to pick their favorite between Lamar and Drake and this is what they had to say:

ALSO READ: Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft: Know Which Team Can Select NCAA Record Holder, Her Salary As Rookie, And More

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Who did the WNBA stars pick?

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and the 2024 WNBA Draft Class chose between Kendrick Lamar and Drake and there was no competition in terms of votes.

ALSO READ: Caitlin Clark Responds to LeBron James Crediting Her and Angel Reese for Taking Women’s Basketball to Next Level

Lamar and Drake’s beef explained

2011 saw Drake transform from a divisive rookie to a fully realized superstar, exceeding expectations with his breakthrough performance. After his Thank Me Later campaign, he boasted amazing chart numbers, but there were still doubts about whether he could improve even further. Take Care, his return to his beloved So Far Gone was an emphatic response to his critics. He brought several well-known guests along for the ride, including the much-lauded newcomer Kendrick Lamar.

Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar and Drake

Lamar was perhaps the next West Coast hero to right the ship after leaving Section 80, and Drake capitalized on his momentum by giving him a chance to shine on his "Buried Alive Interlude." Drizzy's co-sign put Lamar's ego on overdrive, as he rapped, "So blame it on Mr. OVOXO/ The reason why I'm breathin' all the vanity I know."

However, things started to take a turn for the worse in 2013. Kendrick Lamar is said to be the one who took the first shot at Drake and the Canadian rapper didn’t hold back and stood his ground against Lemar. It’s almost a decade now and the beef doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

ALSO READ: Watch: When LeBron James Hilariously Stole Kevin Hart’s Drink and Gave It to Drake During an NBA All-Star Game

Advertisement
