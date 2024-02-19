Watch: When LeBron James Hilariously Stole Kevin Hart’s Drink and Gave It to Drake During an NBA All-Star Game

As LeBron James played his 20th All-Star game, we will take you a bit back in time to one of his iconic moments on the court that involved Drake and Kevin Hart.

Basketball fans know about the love and passion that Drake and Kevin Hart have for the NBA.

Kevin Hart is the most decorated celebrity in the history of the All-Star whereas Drake coached the Canadian team in the All-Star game against the American team which was coached by Kevin Hart.

LeBron James trolled Kevin Hart and gave his drink to Drake

The 2016 All-Star games were held in Toronto. Drake, who is a Canadian tried to be the best host anyone can imagine.

Over the entire weekend, he was courtside at every event.

Everyone knows that the friendship between Drake and LeBron James has always been close, and well, that may have cost Kevin Hart a few drinks.

During games, Kevin Hart is frequently spotted courtside. He's usually seen giving opposing players sh*t when he's around.

He attempted to do so during the All-Star Game, but he was ejected for the same offense.

Advertisement

King James picked up Hart's drink and gave it to Drake, who was seated a little distance away.

Drake looked at Hart and continued to drink without even considering giving it back.

LeBron and Hart have a lengthy history together: during James's 2018 free agency, Hart attempted to buy him off with $40.

Hart should have learned better than to tangle with the King, but some things never seem to change.

ALSO READ: Watch: LeBron James Hilariously Daps up Stephen Curry After Catching Him Admiring His NBA All-Star Jersey

LeBron’s stature

LeBron James did not require social media to establish his reputation.

Even before he was selected in the NBA draft, the 39-year-old was a sensation. LeBron was hailed as Michael Jordan's heir even before he ever took the court.

The 18-year-old prodigy didn’t disappoint anybody and is now playing his 21st season in the NBA.

He has won four NBA titles and is regarded as one of the best players in the history of the league.

Because of his success on the court, King James has made a lot of friends and connections in high places.

He’s friends with artists like Jay-Z, Rihanna, Drake, and so many more.

Comedian Kevin Hart has always had a back-and-forth thing with the King. Unfortunately, this cost him a drink at the 2016 All-Star Game.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Shoe Tonight: Lakers Star Dons Deion Sanders Inspired Sneakers at 2024 NBA All-Star Game