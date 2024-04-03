‘Awwwww Kenny U Still Hurt?’: Kevin Durant Hits Back at Fan’s Caitlin Clark Tweet, Later Gets Heavily Trolled

Kevin Durant is known to be highly active on social media despite continuously playing for one of the NBA’s busiest scheduled teams. To no surprise, KD got into another X(formerly Twitter) feud with a fan who referenced him with Caitlin Clark and Iowa and tagged him in the tweet.

The tweet reads: “Caitlin lost to LSU, got in the lab and came back to smoke them. Why couldn’t you do that,” and tagged Durant.

However, it did not take two time NBA champion to realize what reference the fan was trying to make. He hit with an equally brutal reply to the tweet and wrote, “ Awwwww Kenny…u still hurt?”

It is a well known fact that the OKC fans did not like Kevin Durant’s laying off the team and passing over to the Golden State Warriors. Soon after KD’s furious response, the fans rallied to the comment section and started hitting back at the MVP’s tweet.

Exploring Kevin Durant’s equation with OKC

Kevin Durant is considered the third-best player of his time, after LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Some people think his career is overshadowed because he won his only championship with a very strong Warriors team and didn't succeed in OKC and Brooklyn.

It's unfair to judge Durant's career like this because he's one of the best scorers in basketball history. He made a big impact in OKC, so he and the fans there need to find a way to make amends in case Durant wants one of his former teams to retire his jersey.

Durant's departure from the Thunder in 2016, joining a team that had just beaten him in the playoffs, made him very unpopular. It will take a long time for Thunder fans to forgive him and treat him normally. During his time in OKC, Durant had impressive stats and even won the MVP award in 2014. He played a crucial role in the team's only Finals appearance as the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.

