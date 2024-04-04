‘I Got REAL Issues’: LSU Sensation Angel Reese Comes With BOLD STATEMENT Entering WNBA Draft

LSU saw a disheartening loss against the Iow in the Elite Eight and since then, Angel Reese was all over the internet. She was seen shedding tears at the post game media conference where it was speculated that she might have played the last game for the Tigers.

However, not long after that happened, the team’s standout player made the decision to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft. Reese came out with a bold tweet as she announce her stepping up to pro basketball through her official X(formerly Twitter) account and wrote:

BAYOU BARBIE to WNBA. All that rah-rah never was the icon issue. Magazines, i’m covering the icon issue…VOGUE, I got REAL issues.

Reese's impressive performance at LSU, averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game, has garnered attention and positioned her as a top prospect for the upcoming draft. With notable sponsorship deals and a high NIL value of $1.8 million, she has established herself as a prominent figure in women's college basketball.

Angel Reese got Vogue feature for the WNBA announcement

LSU basketball star Angel Reese, known for her ambitious approach, announced her intention to enter the WNBA draft in a unique fashion shoot feature with Vogue, inspired by Serena Williams.

As per Vogue, Reese said, “Of course, I like to do everything big. I didn’t want anything to be basic”

This decision came after a remarkable college career at LSU, including winning a national championship, earning SEC Player of the Year honors, and becoming an All-American. Reese's aspiration is to establish herself as one of the greatest basketball players of all time in the professional league.

Transitioning from the University of Maryland to LSU under coach Kim Mulkey, Reese's junior year was marked by immense success, both on and off the court. Embracing her persona as the "Bayou Barbie" due to her distinctive style and endorsements with major brands like Amazon and Beats by Dre, Reese led LSU to their first NCAA basketball title, where she stood out as the tournament's most outstanding player.

Her viral fame soared further with a memorable championship game moment, captivating an audience of 9.9 million viewers and solidifying her position as a rising star in collegiate basketball.

