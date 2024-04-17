Caitlin Clark, Catalyst Behind New WNBA TV Ratings Record? All You Need to Know

Caitlin Clark is an undeniable sensation. There is no room for debate on this matter. It is evident that the former Iowa star continues to shatter records with each mention of her name. A prime illustration of this can be seen in the astounding viewership figures garnered by the 2024 WNBA draft.

A recent report from Sportico reveals that the draft's viewership witnessed a remarkable surge of over 300%, with nearly 2.5 million viewers tuning in to witness the 2024 WNBA draft. Interestingly, a significant portion of this audience gathered to catch a glimpse of Clark, who was selected as the top pick by the Indian Fever.

Historic achievement for WNBA

According to Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal, it was the first time the women's league draft attracted more than a million viewers, easily surpassing the attendance of the MLB and NHL drafts in 2023. Twenty years ago, 601,000 viewers watched Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury getting picked as the number one pick in the first round of the WNBA draft

People have mentioned the likes of Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Cameron Brink also adding up to the increased viewership, but Caitlin is leading the way.

Clark’s historic run with Iowa broke all television viewership records

Throughout Iowa's journey to the national championship game, the basketball standout participated in the three most-watched women's college basketball matchups. The Elite Eight victory over LSU garnered a record-breaking 12.3 million viewers, only to be surpassed by the Final Four win against UConn, which drew in 14.2 million viewers.

When Iowa and South Carolina played for the national championship, Clark's college career came to an end on the most watched women's hoops broadcast, which peaked at 24 million viewers.

