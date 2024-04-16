Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever Jersey Sells Out Hours After Getting Picked Number 1 in WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark’s impact on the WNBA was going to be closely monitored by everyone around the world but she will make have an impact on the same night of the draft, nobody saw that coming as her jersey was sold out within an hour.

In many respects, the Indiana Fever's first overall pick is a record-breaker. Clark's Indiana Fever jerseys have already sold out on Fanatics, per Darren Rovell on X. The extra small, medium, large, extra-large, and extra, extra-large jersey sizes were all sold out in under an hour by Fanatics.

Clark, the driving force behind the rise of Women’s basketball?

Clark has been a major driving force behind women's basketball's popularity in recent times. With 3,951 points, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA. She also won the Wooden Award twice, the Naismith Award twice, the AP Player of the Year award twice, and the AP All-American honors four times. Clark also guided Iowa to two appearances in the National Championship.

Record Viewership for Caitlin’s games

Last year, the Hawkeyes led the nation in viewership among collegiate basketball teams. With 14.2 million viewers, their Final Four game against UConn broke all previous records for basketball on ESPN. That record was short-lived, though. The record 18.7 million viewers watched the Iowa vs. South Carolina championship game on average, and that number peaked at 24.1 million.

That surpassed all basketball games played in the previous five years, including NBA games. Clark is already anticipated to have a similar impact in the WNBA, despite having contributed to a significant rise in viewership for NCAA women's basketball. Indiana Fever will be hoping that she can change their fortunes on and off the court as they are the worst WNBA teams for years.

