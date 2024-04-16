'Teacher Salary For Superstar Is Wild': Caitlin Clark's Rookie Salary As No.1 Pick In WNBA Draft Surprises Fans

Caitlin Clark has been drafted as the number one pick by Indiana Fever as expected by everyone before the 2024 WNBA draft. However, Clark’s reported salary after the draft has made fans question the league’s compensation for their top talent.

Clark is expected to make a base salary of approximately 76,000 USD. It is expected that she will be earning a lot more through her endorsement deals, but fans aren’t impressed.

Clark’s salary surprised fans as she came into the WNBA draft on the back of a record-breaking season in the NCAA and lost the title in the final by a whisker.

How did the fans react?

Is Caitlin Clark going to earn less money by playing in the WNBA?

When Caitlin Clark graduates to play women's basketball at the highest level, will she lose money? Fortunately for the star player for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the WNBA commissioner has refuted those claims, making for an extremely strange situation.

The NCCA Division I star has been setting records lately, and the attention surrounding her only serves to increase the value of her name, image, and likeness (NIL), which is currently estimated to be worth $1 million, though some sources put her in the multimillion-dollar range.

