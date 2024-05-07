Do Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley Get Along? All You Need To Know About Their Love-Hate Relationship

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are best friends, and the duo are one of the most respected analysts in the game of basketball. However, this wasn’t the case as the former NBA superstars didn’t look eye to eye. The duo was involved in a fight on the court while playing for their respective teams during their time in the NBA.

What did Shaq disclose about his and Barkley’s mother?

In an episode of the podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," O'Neal talked about the discussion he had with his mother after a tense confrontation with Barkley in 1999 and discovered that their mothers had been friends for 20 years.

Shas said, "The phone call was from my mother and his mother on three-way. She said, 'This is mama Barkley, you two got to cut that s*** out.' And then my mom was, 'You and Charles need to stop that,' and I said, 'Yes, ma'am.' After that, I called my mom again and asked her how she knew his mom, and she said they'd been best friends for 20 years. Charles Barkley's mom and my mom were friends for 20 years, and I never knew that."

He further added, "When me and Charles have heated conversations, people think that we don't like each other. But I finally saw his mom and my mom together playing cards, and they were also talking trash to each other."

Chemistry Between Shaq and Barkley

The relationship between Barkley and O'Neal has improved tenfold in the NBA media since O'Neal's retirement. Together with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, the duo has propelled TNT's "Inside the NBA" to unprecedented heights. Though neither man would deny that things aren't always easy when they're in the air, it speaks volumes about their genuineness in any situation.

In the end, they always laugh because they have a special and profound love for each other. The respect between the families that have existed since their mothers initiated the bond-building process all those years ago is not a coincidence.

