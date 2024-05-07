Joe Burrow Wrist Injury Update: Which Ligament Did the Bengals QB Tear?

After his season came to an abrupt end in November due to a wrist injury, the Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback, Joe Burrow, embarked on a journey of recovery. Fast forward to Monday, and there he was, back on the practice field for the first time since the injury sidelined him.

The team even shared a video of him warming up, showing his determination to bounce back. Reports surfaced that Burrow had been diligently working on his throwing since March, gradually building up to longer passes. It wasn't easy, but he was determined to come back stronger.

Latest On Joe Burrow's Wrist Injury

During Monday's practice, wide receiver Andrei Iosivas couldn't help but notice Burrow's progress. He marveled at the power and accuracy of Burrow's throws, especially on the deeper routes. It was a moment of validation for Burrow, reassuring him that all the hard work was paying off.

Burrow's injury wasn't just a minor setback; it required surgery and a lengthy recovery process. Although it wasn't a broken bone, it was a serious wrist injury that demanded attention. But Burrow faced it head-on, pushing himself every step of the way. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The injury likely fell into the severe category, possibly a Grade 3 sprain, where the ligament is completely torn or pulled away from the bone. Recovery from such an injury is no walk in the park; it takes time and dedication. Burrow knew he had a long road ahead of him, but he was willing to put in the work.

Advertisement

Updates On The Player And The Team

In contrast, a Grade 2 sprain, where the ligament is partially torn, may not require surgery, but it still requires careful treatment and rehabilitation. Burrow understood the challenges ahead, but he remained optimistic and focused on his goal: getting back on the field stronger than ever.

Also read: Does Joe Burrow's GF Olivia Holzmacher Really Have Cancer? Exploring Viral Rumor

Despite the setbacks, Burrow and the Bengals pressed on with their recovery efforts, knowing that every practice session brought them one step closer to their ultimate goal. And as they prepared for another practice session on Tuesday morning, they did so with renewed determination and hope for the future.

Also read: Chad Johnson CLAIMS ‘A Healthy Joe Burrow’ Can Help Bengals Become AFC North Champion; See Official Statement