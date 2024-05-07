Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Rafiq Chaudhary did recce of actor's apartment and sent videos to Anmol Bishnoi

Mumbai Police is on their toes to investigate the matter of Salman Khan’s house firing incident that took place on April 14. In the most recent development, the authorities have nabbed a fifth accused in the case named Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary whose involvement in the case is being investigated now.

Why has Mumbai Police held Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary responsible?

As per a recent tweet shared by ANI, Rafiq who was arrested from Rajasthan had done a recce of the Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment building on April 12. He had further made a video of it and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi who is the brother of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi. Mumbai Police Crime Branch further revealed that Chaudhary will be under their custody till May 13.

They further shared that the accused had met both the shooters (Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal) on April 8 and April 11 in the Kurla area. It was earlier that ANI also shared that Rafiq was the one who even provided the shooters with the money.

For the unversed, On April 26, two more accused Anuj Thapan and Sonu Subhash Chander were arrested from Punjab on charges of supplying weapons to the shooters. One of them had later passed away in custody. He was alleged to have died by suicide on May 1 but his mother had demanded a CBI probe in this matter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Anuj’s brother had come out in public and spoke to ANI where he said that the deceased wasn’t of a weak heart. Abhishek Thapan detailed the incident, "Anuj was taken by Mumbai Police from Sangrur 6-7 days ago. Today, we received a call that Anuj had committed suicide. He was not the kind who could have committed suicide. He was murdered by police. We want justice. He worked as a truck helper."

More about Salman Khan's house firing incident

It all started when in the early hours of April 14, two men opened fire outside Salman’s Bandra residence. Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed the responsibility of the incident in a Facebook post shared later in the day.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 5th accused for aiding shooters