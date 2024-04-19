Chiefs Reveal Plans to Keep Travis Kelce Focused in Home Games; Find Out

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LVIII in February by defeating the San Francisco 49ers. Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end played a crucial role in their title run. The Chiefs devised a plan to prevent him from getting distracted from his relationship with iconic singer Taylor Swift.

Chiefs strategy to get the best out of Travis Kelce

The 9-time Pro Bowler’s love affair started when his attempt to make contact with Taylor Swift bore fruits. The tight end attended the 14-time Grammy winner’s concert and passed his number to the musician’s security. The two stars got in touch and quickly their relationship became the talk of the town.

Since the attention and discussions about his dating might have affected the 3-time Super Bowl winner, the Chiefs came up with a plan. Respecting the off-the-field life of Kelce and to keep him focused, the Chiefs refrained from playing Taylor Swift tunes at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mark Donovan, the Kansas City Chiefs president, revealed that they wanted to respect Kelce's relationship. No Taylor Swift melodies were played in the stadium to prevent Kelce from getting distracted.

Impact of Chiefs’ ploy on Kelce’s performance

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory is solid evidence that the strategy actually worked. However, his stats were somewhat similar to last season. Travis Kelce charted 93 receptions for 984 yards and 5 touchdowns in the regular season. He finished with 32 receptions for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns in the playoffs.

After celebrating the Vince Lombardi trophy, the couple would be looking forward to Swift’s new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’. Kelce is rumored to host a game show as well. He seems set to make the most out of the offseason. only time will tell Whether he Will be able to maintain his form next season amid the limelight or not.

