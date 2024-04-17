Travis Kelce’s LATEST STATEMENT Confirming Upcoming Hosting Gig for ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ Reality Show
Travis Kelce recently made an official statement confirming his new role as the host for Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? game show. Here's what Kelce said.
Travis Kelce has officially confirmed being the host of the upcoming renewal of the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? The Chiefs tight end shared his plans for the upcoming hosting gig, and he feels about his acting debut in Hollywood.
Travis Kelce’s Official Statement on Future Hosting Gig
"I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining," Travis said, per PEOPLE.
Concluding his take, the Chiefs star said, "I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up." In March, it was revealed that Travis Kelce is going to the newly renewed version of the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?
The confirmation came on April 16 via Amazon Prime's X account. "The man with the answers. Travis Kelce will host ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A CELEBRITY? Coming soon to Prime Video," Prime Video announced, attached with a picture of Travis Kelce. So, the news is finally confirmed!
The show is produced by MGM Alternative, which is Amazon MGM Studios' subdivision and is all set to be available in more than 24 countries. Kelce will be taking the hosting role previously starred by John Cena and Jeff Foxworthy in the previous versions of the show.
The game show was first co-created by Josh Steven and Barry Poznick and premiered on Fox in February 2007. The show ran till 2011 before it got canceled and was renewed again in 2015 for one more season. In 2019, Josh Cena came as a host for more single seasons of the show. After Cena, it's Kelce's turn to host the show in 2024.