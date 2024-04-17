Travis Kelce’s LATEST STATEMENT Confirming Upcoming Hosting Gig for ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ Reality Show

Travis Kelce has officially confirmed being the host of the upcoming renewal of the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? The Chiefs tight end shared his plans for the upcoming hosting gig, and he feels about his acting debut in Hollywood.

Travis Kelce’s Official Statement on Future Hosting Gig

"I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining," Travis said, per PEOPLE.

Concluding his take, the Chiefs star said, "I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up." In March, it was revealed that Travis Kelce is going to the newly renewed version of the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Also Read: ‘None of This Is Important’: Whoopi Goldberg Takes DIG at Travis Kelce After Appearing ‘Bored’ During Panel Discussion

The confirmation came on April 16 via Amazon Prime's X account. "The man with the answers. Travis Kelce will host ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A CELEBRITY? Coming soon to Prime Video," Prime Video announced, attached with a picture of Travis Kelce. So, the news is finally confirmed! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The show is produced by MGM Alternative, which is Amazon MGM Studios' subdivision and is all set to be available in more than 24 countries. Kelce will be taking the hosting role previously starred by John Cena and Jeff Foxworthy in the previous versions of the show.

Advertisement

Also Read: Did Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Make Out In Public During Coachella 2024? Exploring Viral Rumors

Advertisement

The game show was first co-created by Josh Steven and Barry Poznick and premiered on Fox in February 2007. The show ran till 2011 before it got canceled and was renewed again in 2015 for one more season. In 2019, Josh Cena came as a host for more single seasons of the show. After Cena, it's Kelce's turn to host the show in 2024.