Travis Kelce Describes Coachella Experience With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Calls It 'Fun as Hell'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been in the spotlight recently for their star appearance at the Coachella music festival this weekend. Chiefs' star talked about his experience at the music festival with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during the recently released episode of his podcast.

What Did Travis Kelce Say About His Coachella Experience?

Travis Kelce had a great time at Coachella 2024 with his Billionaire girlfriend, Taylor Swift. During New Height's recent episode, Travis described his experience at Coachella. "I love live music, man. I just like going to events, going to places where people are, seeing talents," Travis said.

Also Read: Jason Kelce LOST His Super Bowl Ring During New Heights Live And Here's How Travis Kelce REACTED to The News

Going forward in the conversation, Travis revealed all the performances that he really enjoyed last Saturday. His list of performances includes Jungle, Dom Dolla, and the Bleachers. Moreover, instead of enjoying the show from backstage with the musicians, Kelce said how he likes it with fans.

Even though the Chiefs star admitted that he "like to see it from the fans' perspective," he admitted, "I want to see it from the front of the stage. We probably could have finessed it that way, but I think it's that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, in the madness with the fans." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Also Read: Travis Kelce's LATEST STATEMENT Confirming Upcoming Hosting Gig for 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' Reality Show

Advertisement

During the Coachella visit, Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, wore a green New Heights hat. Jason noted that it went out of stock quickly but has been restocked recently. The tight end also gave a shout-out to his girlfriend on the podcast for supporting his podcast.

Advertisement

While Taylor wore a New Heights cap, Travis was spotted wearing a Happy Gilmore hat paired with striped jeans and a white shirt. His girlfriend, on the other hand, wore an all-black outfit. Taylor Swift's outfit consisted of a Gucci sneaked, which went perfectly with her Halara Skirt and a black leather jacket.