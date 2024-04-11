Chris Jones Calls Out Donte Whitner For ‘Played Against Taylor Swift, The Refs’ Claims About Super Bowl

The war of words between Chris Jones and Donte Whitner has escalated, with the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle firing back at Whitner's sensational claims about the team's Super Bowl LVIII win.

In a now-deleted tweet, Jones bluntly dismissed Whitner's allegations, stating, "Tend to make excuses for your failures. Shut up."

Whitner, a former San Francisco 49ers player, had ignited controversy by suggesting that the 49ers faced an unfair disadvantage in the Super Bowl, taking on not just the Chiefs but also biased officiating and even pop star Taylor Swift. "The 49ers played against Taylor Swift, the refs, and the Kansas City Chiefs. All three," Whitner claimed during an appearance on Kay Adams' Up & Adams show.

Whitner's shocking remarks reignited the long-standing debate over the integrity of NFL games, with the former safety alleging that the 49ers fell victim to questionable calls favoring the Chiefs. "And when we think about the Super Bowl as well, I think that the 49ers played against the refs as well, guys," Whitner stated, pointing to instances of what he perceived as biased officiating.

Whitner's criticism extended beyond the referees, as he bizarrely implicated pop sensation Taylor Swift in the alleged conspiracy against his former team. "I think that when we look at that film, you see bear hugs on those defensive ends, right, and you really see it in blatant moments in a game. The 49ers played against Taylor Swift, the refs, and the Kansas City Chiefs-all three," he claimed.

Fans Pile on Whitner's 'Crybaby' Excuses

Jones' dismissive response to Whitner's claims has struck a chord with Chiefs fans, who have taken to social media to mock the former NFL safety's "excuse-making." One fan quipped, "I don't know whose company makes the world's supply of tiny violins, but their business must be booming with all these excuse-making crybabies out here. #ChiefsKingdom"

Another fan echoed the sentiment, sarcastically suggesting, "Oh yeah, because it was definitely all the refs fault 🙄 Maybe they should've just let the #49ers win by default. 😂 #SuperbowlLVIII #ChiefsKingdom."

As the war of words rages on, Jones' resolute defense of his team's accomplishments has only fueled the fire. With his fierce loyalty and outstanding performance on the field, the Chiefs have rewarded Jones with a historic contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

As the debate over the integrity of the Super Bowl victory continues to swirl, one thing is clear: Jones and the Chiefs are determined to silence their critics and cement their legacy as champions, regardless of the excuses and conspiracy theories that may arise.

ALSO READ: 'That's my f–king family, baby!' Travis Kelce reacts to Chris Jones 'bumping' into Taylor Swift in his podcast