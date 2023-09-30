'That's my f–king family, baby!' Travis Kelce reacts to Chris Jones 'bumping' into Taylor Swift in his podcast

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player, recently showed his support for his teammate Chris Jones in a rather unexpected way. It all started when Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at one of the Chiefs' games on a Sunday. After the game, Chris Jones took to Twitter and suggested that he'd be "bumping Taylor Swift" that night following their victory.

Travis Kelce reacts to Jason Kelce 'bumping' into Taylor Swift

Fast forward to a podcast interview on the New Heights podcast, where Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, chatted with Chris Jones. During the interview, Travis couldn't contain his excitement when Chris confirmed that he was indeed a Taylor Swift fan. Travis applauded and enthusiastically exclaimed, "Hell, yeah! That's my f–king family, baby!" This public approval left some people wondering whether Travis was referring to Chris Jones, 29, or his rumored girlfried Taylor Swift, aged 33, as his family. Swift had shown her support for Travis by attending the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where she cheered on Travis and his teammates from a VIP box alongside Travis's mother.

As the day progressed, the rumored couple left the stadium together and headed to a late-night afterparty with several of Travis's teammates. In candid photos from the private event, Taylor Swift was seen with her arm around Travis's neck, sparking excitement among fans who speculated about their relationship. Amidst the speculation surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's budding romance, Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban playfully encouraged Taylor Swift to date a member of his NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, which he owns. Travis responded in jest, suggesting he could join the Dallas Mavericks, but it was all in good fun.

Travis Kelce brother Jason Kelce on his relationship

The newfound romantic connection even caught the attention of Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, aged 35. During a chat on SportsRadio 94 WIP he commended Travis for being a gentleman and hinted that Travis was "having fun" in this new relationship. However, he remained tight-lipped about whether Travis was currently single. He said, “I wish I could tell you. I have gotten no inclination from Travis.”

