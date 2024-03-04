Chris Mortensen’s Cause of Death: What Happened to ESPN’s Award-Winning Journalist?

In a somber announcement that has left the sports journalism world in mourning, Chris Mortensen, a venerated figure known for his extensive coverage of the NFL for ESPN, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 72.

Mortensen's departure marks the end of an illustrious career that spanned over three decades and was characterized by his unmatched dedication to the world of football reporting.

Chris Mortensen Cause of Death

Chris Mortensen had been openly fighting throat cancer since 2016. He announced his diagnosis to the public, sharing that he had Stage IV throat cancer. Despite this challenge, Mortensen continued to share his passion for football through his work. He kept analyzing games and reporting, showing great strength.

In the years following his diagnosis, Mortensen's determination never wavered. He worked through his treatment, contributing to ESPN and covering the NFL draft for the last time in April before his retirement. His fight against cancer inspired many people, showing them the power of resilience. Mortensen's struggle with cancer, while a testament to his strength, ultimately led to his passing.

Chris Mortensen's journey with ESPN began in 1991, quickly establishing him as a cornerstone of the network's NFL coverage. He had a knack for delivering groundbreaking news stories, including the exclusive on Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016. The recognition of his work by the Pro Football Writers of America with the Dick McCann Award in the same year is a testament to his enduring legacy in sports media.

He was not just a reporter but a storyteller who brought the intricacies of the league to the living rooms of millions. His battle with throat cancer, while ultimately claiming his life, showcased the spirit of a man who refused to be defined by his illness.

He has left behind a legacy that will undoubtedly endure, remembered not only for the stories he broke but for the strength and character he exhibited throughout his life and career. Mortensen is survived by his wife, Micki, and his son, Alex, who carry forward his memory and the impact of his remarkable life.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Peyton Manning, among others, have expressed their condolences and shared memories of Mortensen.

NFL community mourns the loss of Chris Mortensen

The outpouring of tributes from across the NFL universe underscores the respect and affection many held for Mortensen. Peyton Manning, a Hall of Fame quarterback and Mortensen's colleague at ESPN, shared his sorrow on Instagram, stating, "Heartbroken. We lost a true legend. Mort was the best in the business, and I cherished our friendship. I trusted him with my announcement to sign with the Broncos and with the news of my retirement. I will miss him dearly, and my thoughts and prayers are with Micki & his family. Rest in peace, Mort."

ESPN Chair Jimmy Pitaro encapsulated the sentiment of many, stating, "Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate. He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones."

Adam Schefter, another of ESPN's NFL insiders, expressed his grief on X, highlighting the personal loss felt by those who knew Mortensen best. "Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man," Schefter wrote.

The impact of Mortensen's passing was felt deeply within the NFL community, with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay noting, "Another great one has left us. So sad to hear of Chris Mortensen’s passing. Mort was a dear friend, and an award-winning legend. My heart goes out to his family."

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who considered Mortensen a mentor, shared a poignant moment on air, revealing that he had been in communication with Mortensen just the day before his passing. Holding back tears, Jeremiah said, "He texted me yesterday. He wanted to know how [Spencer] Rattler was doing in the workout. So, we talked about Rattler, we were texting back and forth yesterday. He loved this game."

The universal respect and admiration he garnered from colleagues, athletes, and fans alike speak volumes about his legacy. As the sports world continues to process this loss, the memories and stories shared by those who knew him best reflect a life well lived and a career marked by profound influence and enduring respect.

Chris Mortensen's contribution to sports journalism and the NFL will be remembered and cherished for generations to come.