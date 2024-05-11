VIDEO: While Jr NTR continues to shoot for War 2 in Mumbai, wife Pranathi and kids return to Hyderabad

While superstar Jr NTR is busy in the shooting of War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham, his wife Pranathi and kids were spotted at the Hyderabad airport this evening.

Jr NTR's wife and kids spotted in Hyderabad

Jr NTR is not only blessed with remarkable talent but also with a loving family. His wife and kids are the pillars of strength in his life, adding warmth and joy to his journey. The actor often posts adorable pictures with wife and sons on social media.

While the actor seems to be in Mumbai, shooting for his upcoming action film War 2, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi with sons was papped at the airport today, May 11, 2024.

Dressed in a green polka dots kurta-pant set, the star wife landed in Hyderabad with her sons Abhay and Bhargav. She carried a solid black sling bag to complete her airport look.

Pranathi was seen engaged on the phone while the media captured her and the kids. Amidst security, they made their way out of the airport in their car.

Check out Jr NTR's wife and kids video from the Hyderabad airport here!

Jr NTR on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR, last seen in the blockbuster hit RRR alongside Ram Charan and Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, has three exciting movies in the Pipeline.

First on the list is Devara: Part 1 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action drama will hit the theatres on 10 October 2024. Devara will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Currently, Jr NTR is in Mumbai shooting for Ayan Mukerji's sequel to the 2019 action-thriller film War. The actor will be seen with Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, and Kiara Advani. The highly anticipated movie will be released next year.

Last but not least, the superstar actor Jr NTR will also be seen in a high voltage action entertainer movie directed by Prashanth Neel, named NTR 31.

