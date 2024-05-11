Onam 2024 clash: Tovino Thomas led Ajayante Randam Moshanam likely to release alongside Mohanlal starrer Barroz

Malayalam film industry has been on a roll this year with a range of movies like Bramayugam and Aavesham becoming hits in theaters. Excitingly, there are several more potential blockbusters and high-budget films lined up for release. Interestingly, it appears that two of these movies are set to clash during the upcoming Onam season.

According to recent buzz, Malayalam’s leading producer and distributor Listin Stephen of Magic Frames has reportedly said that Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is set to release on September 12th, 2024. However, this means that the film would be clashing with Mohanlal’s highly-anticipated Barroz which is confirmed to release on the same date.

Are Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Mohanlal starrer Barroz clash releasing?

Both Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Barroz have been in the making for quite some time and are also made on a whopping budgets. The Mohanlal starrer film is a fantasy movie that features the tale of a treasure guardian called Barroz who has been entrusted with safeguarding Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for 400 years.

Check out Barroz’s BTS video:

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam is an adventure-drama flick that is embedded in folklore. The movie presents Tovino in a triple role spanning three generations of heroes known as Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. Set in Northern Kerala, these three heroes have been trying to protect a sacred treasure of the lands. The film directed by Jithin Lal is co-written by Deepu Pradeep and Sujith Nambiar along with Krithi Shetty making her debut in Malayalam.

Both movies present captivating narratives and visually stunning elements, created with a significant investment. Moreover, these films are expected to provide a one-of-a-kind experience, further heightening the excitement as they are scheduled to release simultaneously during Onam this year.

Check out Ajayante Randam Moshanam teaser:

