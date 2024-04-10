WWE Announces Roman Reigns' Next Appearance After He Lost Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40

Last week, we saw one of the best WrestleMania of all time. At WrestleMania 40, we saw multiple big moments from the cameo of multiple WWE Legends like The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena, and more.

One of the shocking moments at WrestleMania 40 was Roman Reigns losing his WWE Undisputed Champion after almost 1300 days. The Tribal Chief was carrying the WWE Undisputed Championship for nearly four years, from 2020 to 2024.

Cody Rhodes put an end to the iconic reign of the Tribal Chief and finished his story of becoming the first champion of his family. Some previous reports suggest that after his WrestleMania XL loss Roman Reigns will take an indefinite off from WWE.

Following his loss at WrestleMania 40, The Head of the Table finally broke his silence and hinted that he is going back to grind and, just a day after his loss, is back to work.

Fans are now wondering when Roman Reigns will come back to WWE after he loses his WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania XL. According to the WWE calendar, Roman Reigns is advertised for the last WWE SmackDown show before Summer Slam 2024.

This means Roman Reigns will be on break for a long time and will miss some significant WWE events, including the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view. And from Summer Slam 2024, The Tribal Chief can unveil the next chapter of his WWE run.

When is Summer Slam 2024?

WWE’s Summer Slam pay-per-view is widely considered one of the top five pay-per-view events the companies conduct every year. This year will mark the 37th edition of WWE Summer Slam pay-per-view.

Last month, YouTuber turned professional wrestler and current WWE United States Champion Logan Paul announced the venue of the event of his Implusive Podcast.

According to Logan Paul, this year, WWE will host Summer Slam 2024 in his hometown of Ohio. SummerSlam 2024 will held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

While confirming the date and venue of SummerSlam 2024, the chief content officer, Triple H, promised fans that SummerSlam 2024 is going be one of the grandest Summer parties of all time.

