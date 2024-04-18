Dak Prescott Gets Relief From USD 100 Million Lawsuit Being Dropped Amid Contract Extension Rumors With Cowboys
Things turned out for Dak Prescott as the $100 Million sexual assault lawsuit that was made against him was dropped from one country. Here's what attorneys from both parties had to say.
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse
Dak Prescott reportedly has been in struggles with his contract extension with the Cowboys. But things could be taking a brighter side for the star quarterback as the $100 Million sexual assault lawsuit he was facing is dropped. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Dak Prescott Gets Some Relief From $100 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit
A woman named Victoria Baleigh Shores filed a $100 Million lawsuit against Dak Prescott last month, accusing him of assaulting her sexually in the parking area of a strip club in Dallas back in 2017. Prescott's attorney, Levi G. McCathern, claimed that it was consensual sex.
Recently, Victoria Baleigh Shores, who accused Dak of sexual assault, dropped her lawsuit. But the drop was made from one county, so it could be moved to another. But as she did that, she found herself with a countersuit from Dak Prescott. Per DailyMail, the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice.
This allowed Victoria to refile her case against the NFL star and per her attorney, this is exactly what's done. "We've refiled in Collin [County] so all lawsuits can be heard together. All of our counterclaims have been filed in Collin County, including the sexual assault claim," Bethel Zehaie, Victoria's attorney, had said.
Dak Prescott shared his views about the situation with his lawyers. "As we have said from the beginning, the ridiculous claims Ms. Shores and her team came up with are completely false and criminal. In Texas, it's against the law to shake down someone for any amount of money—and this is just that—a shakedown," the attorney's statement said.
The attorney's statement ended with, "We are confident the truth will prevail, and we are proud to stand with Dak." Now, this could be a relief for the NFL star as he's been in rumors to get his contract extended with the Cowboys. However, as of the extension, the Cowboys might want to wait for the verdict before coming to any conclusions.