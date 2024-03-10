Patrick Mahomes Ranks NFL’s #1 Quarterback Of 2023 Season: Here Are Top 5 In The List

It's been a month since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and two months since the regular season ended. As of last season, it was recently revealed that Patrick Mahomes ranked #1 in the list of the top 5 quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL season. Here are the other four quarterbacks and their respective ranks.

List of top 5 Quarterbacks of the 2023 season of the NFL

PFF101 recently shared a list of the top 11 quarterbacks of the 2023 season, and as usual, Patrick Mahomes has topped the list. Chiefs' star quarterback ranks Number 1 on the list, beating some renowned names in the league. Below Patrick Mahomes is Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens, ranking second in the list.

The third on the list is Dak Prescott or Rayne Dakota Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. In the fourth rank, we have the superstar quarterback of the Buffalo Bills and Hailee Stenfield's boyfriend, Josh Allen. Fifth on the list is none other than Mr. Irrelevant, everyone's favorite quarterback, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.

In the 2023 season, Patrick Mahomes threw 4183 passing yards, which is a little less than Brock Purdy, who threw a total of 4280 passing yards. Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott, on the other hand, have a record of 3678 and 4516 passing yards. Josh Allen had the fourth most passing yards last season, i.e., 4306.

The rest of the quarterbacks-list by PFF101

Following Brock Purdy at the fifth position on the list is Tua Tagovailoa at the sixth position. We have Matthew Stafford from the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh and eighth ranks, and Jalen Hurts from the Philadelphia Eagles. In the ninth, it's Jared Goff, Jordan Love at the 10th rank, and CJ Stroud at the 11th position.

Despite being ranked sixth, Tua Tagovailo had the most passing yards last season, 4624. Matthew Stafford had 3965 passing yards, while Jalen Hurts scored 3858 passing yards. Jared Goff scored the second-highest passing yards last season, 4575. Jordan Love and CJ Stroud had 4159 and 4108 passing yards, respectively.

