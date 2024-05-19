Jake Gyllenhaal And SNL Cast Members Troll Southwest Airlines In Hilarious Season 49 Finale Skit; See HERE

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an immensely popular show on American television. It often entertains the audience on weekends with skits, role-playing, and interesting celebrity appearances.

In a recent SNL sketch, most of the cast participated in a humorous takedown of Southwest Airlines. Jake Gyllenhaal, who took up hosting duties, along with Sabrina Carpenter, played a frantic customer who simply wanted to change his flight. Gyllenhaal, which was mistakenly referred to as Vag*nal Cream, was helped to navigate the concern through a series of operators. Initially, they assumed he had misplaced luggage. However, once they realized he wanted to switch flights, he was transferred to someone even less helpful.

More details about Jake Gyllenhaal's monologue

During his monologue, Gyllenhaal joked and said, "When you think of historic television seasons, the first number that comes to mind is 49. Of course, one more episode and I would have been hosting the premiere of the 50th season, but who cares? Forty-nine is a great number. Seven times seven is a classic. Forty-nine is like 69, but easier. Also, 49 is the number of times Conor McGregor accidentally punched me during Road House."

Gyllenhaal further said that viewers are eagerly awaiting Season 50, adding, "You can't get to 50 without a little bit of 49. And here we are at the finale—the end of the road."

The actor performed the song, singing about the other guest hosts who passed on hosting the Season 49 finale. "I was actually the first choice to host the finale after many people declined," he sang. "I guess they're all holding out for the 50th, but not me. Not little, JG. I'm the one who said yes."

SNL Cast Members also join the fun in the finale episode

Multiple cast members also took part in the takedown, including Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Michael Longfellow, James Austin Johnson, and Ego Nwodim, who accused Gyllenhaal’s character of being racist.

Eventually, Jake Gyllenhaal is transferred to the grand pooh-bah at the airline. Bowen Yang dressed up as “south and west, north and east, of all directions, of all destinations. The audience were quite entertained and couldn't stop giggling as the show wrapped up the final in with a wholesome show

