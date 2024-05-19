Krystle D’Souza, widely recognized for her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, has won the hearts of many fans. She frequently shares updates about her life through her active presence on social media, keeping her audience engaged and connected.

Krystle set the internet abuzz by sharing some stunning throwback pictures from the Cannes Film Festival. In the snaps, she wore a gorgeous sequinned gown that showcased her impeccable fashion sense.

Krystle D’Souza delights fans with glamorous throwback snaps

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some glamorous throwback pictures from the Cannes Film Festival. In the pictures, she was seen posing on the red carpet in a long embellished silver stone studded gown. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Missing Cannes a little extra today.”

In the snaps, Krystle D’Souza looked absolutely stunning in a tan dress adorned with silver sequins. The sleeveless gown featured a plunging neckline with intricate mesh detailing, a daring side slit, and a floor-length trail embellished with sequined patterns. The look was elevated with light pink fringe embellishing the sleeve hemlines, adding an extra touch of elegance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Krystle styled her hair in soft, open curls and accessorized with elegant diamond studs. Her makeup was equally glamorous, featuring dramatic shimmery eyelids and a muted pink lip tint, completing the breathtaking look.

Advertisement

Fan reactions

As soon as Krystle uploaded the snaps, fans flooded the comment section, showering her with love and admiration for her impeccable fashion sense. A fan wrote, “One of my Favourite looks of yours you looked soo stunning. hope to see you again next year.” Another fan commented, “fingers crossed! *manifesting you to walk the carpet next year.”

More about Krystle D’Souza

Krystle D’Souza has been a part of several popular television daily soaps, including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, where she played Jeevika Vadhera. She made her acting debut in 2007 with the show Kahe Naa Kahe, portraying Kinjal Pandey. In 2019, she ventured into a web series with Fittrat, and in 2021, she made her Bollywood debut in the movie Chehre, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar drops Cannes-inspired post with powerful message on sisterhood; calls to change narrative