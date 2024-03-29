Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will be welcoming the Minnesota Timberwolves to Ball Arena for a nail-biting Western Conference showdown.

The Timberwolves are currently standing second in the West, trailing just half a game behind the Nuggets who proudly hold the top spot.

With one win a piece from their previous encounters in Minnesota this season, the stakes are high for the return game in Denver, promising an intriguing match.

This face-off might be hinting at a preview of the Western Conference finals. Despite a full schedule of games this Friday, fans are encouraged not to miss out on this exciting match.

Nuggets' Season Surge: Recent Victories and Challenges Ahead

The Nuggets, who've made a grand comeback to the prime position in the Western Conference, have had a season of victories and defeats. However, with recent triumphs in eight out of their last ten games, they seem to be peaking at the right moment.

A formidable home record of 29-7 adds to their confidence as they have been successful in this series over recent years. Notably, they scored a close-knit three-point road win just last week, raising hopes for a similar victory at home.

Although they fell short in their last match, the Nuggets must regain momentum with a win as they face two playoff teams in their upcoming three matches.

Though their efficiency metrics may not be as impressive as last season, the Nuggets remain undeterred as long as victories continue to pour in. Their defense remains formidable, ranking among the top ten in both field-goal percentage and three-point percentage.

They consistently showcase a commendable job in deterring opponents from scoring three-pointers.

Timberwolves Look to Secure Playoff Spot with Key Win Against Nuggets

Maintaining a high position in the Western Conference standings for most of the season, the Timberwolves have yet to defy expectations of decline. Coming into this game with three straight wins under their belt and victories in six of their last seven games, they stand within striking distance at the top of the conference.

A win against the Nuggets, who lead them by a mere half-game, would significantly boost their late-season drive, especially since it is a road game.

Though they have a commendable away record of 24-13, their last five meetings in Denver resulted in losses. With a home stretch on the horizon, they can certainly use a win in this game.

For the Timberwolves, the key to success in this game lies firmly in their defense. They lead the league in defensive field-goal percentage and rank fourth in three-point defensive percentage.

Against the inconsistently scoring Denver team, Minnesota has a great opportunity to seize control on the defensive end, even as visitors.

Injury Report for Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić (low back pain/left hip inflammation)

QUESTIONABLE

Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation)

OUT

Zeke Nnaji (right adductor tendinosis)

Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (low back spasms)

Rudy Gobert (left rib sprain)

OUT

Jaylen Clark (G League assignment, right Achilles rupture rehab)

Daishen Nix (two-way contract)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear)

When And Where To Watch

When: Friday, March 29 at 8:00 PM CT

Where: Ball Arena — Denver, CO

TV: Bally Sports North

Prediction

Denver 126-137 Timberwolves

