Devin Booker Net Worth

Devin Booker, a renowned NBA shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns, was born on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He has rapidly soared to fame, exhibiting outstanding skills both inside and outside the basketball court.

Notably recognized for his scoring ability, Booker has also exemplified remarkable playmaking capacities, averaging over 4 assists in each game. He also extends his talent beyond the basketball court through his philanthropy, advocating for various charitable initiatives.

Likewise, Booker's success is highlighted by his four-time award as the NBA Player of the Week, his Olympic gold medal victory, and his crucial role in Team USA during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. His passion for the game, leadership attributes, and constant development underline a bright future in the NBA.

What is Devin Booker’s Net Worth?

Recognized as one of the NBA's top earners, Devin Booker's net worth is approximately $60 million as of 2024. In 2018, he made history by signing the biggest contract in Phoenix Suns' history, a five-year deal worth $158 million.

Throughout his short, yet impactful career, Booker has notched up several notable achievements. The star guard stood out in his role for the Phoenix Suns, represented Team USA at the 2020 Olympic Games, and won an Olympic gold medal.

In addition to his basketball achievements, Booker also puts in efforts off the court, actively participating in several charity initiatives.

Advertisement

He serves as the global ambassador for the Special Olympics and runs the Starting Five foundation, supporting numerous nonprofit organizations.

His business savvy is evident in his investments in multiple startups and co-ownership of the coconut-water sports drink, COCO5.

Booker's impressive net worth underlines his tremendous success, establishing him as one of the most financially successful athletes in basketball, both on the playing court and beyond.

Devin Booker’s Salary and Career Earnings

According to the terms of Devin Booker's existing contract, he is set to make roughly $36 million annually on average. For the NBA season of 2024-25, he's slated to draw a base salary of $49.5 million.

Devin Booker's career as a key player with the Phoenix Suns has been punctuated by impressive financial progress. Initially signed on a four-year rookie-scale contract valued at $9,985,165, Booker experienced a remarkable increase in his earnings with his second contract, surging from $3,314,365 in the 2018-19 season to $27,285,000 for the 2019-2020 season.

Following an exceptional performance in the summer of 2022, where he led the Suns to a franchise record and received All-NBA First Team honors, Booker locked down a hefty four-year contract extension valued at $224 million. This deal is scheduled to kick off in the 2024-25 season, securing his spot with the Suns through the end of the 2027-28 NBA season.

Based on the projections for the end of his upcoming contract in the 2027-28 season, estimates suggest that Booker will have grossed roughly $389,188,853 over his NBA career. According to plans for the ongoing 2023-24 NBA season, he's poised to make $36,016,200 and should rise to become the league's second-highest earner when his new contract comes into play.

Devin Booker’s Brand Endorsements and Investments

Devin Booker not only amasses his wealth from his athletic career but also profits handsomely from a multitude of endorsements. He partners with many businesses and brands, leveraging his popular persona for the promotion of their offerings via advertisement campaigns. His endorsement deals alone add an estimated USD 6 million to his wealth.

Nike, a leading global brand, maintains a long-standing collaboration with Booker. As an athlete under Nike, he has participated in several promotional advertisements for the brand. Even after becoming a free agent in 2019, Nike chose to continue their professional relationship with Booker who has been affiliated with them since the commencement of his NBA journey.

Advertisement

In 2023, Nike and Booker renewed their bond via a six-year contract extension, pledging to continue their partnership up until 2029. Apart from basketball-oriented ventures, the duo also plans to execute creative collaborations focused on lifestyle.

Beyond Nike, the portfolio of brands Booker endorses expands to encompass names like Corona Beer, Sweetgreen, Foot Locker, Finish Line, Autograph, Chevrolet, Call of Duty, COCO5, and more. He further diversifies his earnings by investing in start-ups like Overtime, Buzzer, and GoPuff, among others.

Devin Booker’s Investments

Devin Booker isn't just an athlete, he's ventured into the realms of business and property, investing in a broad portfolio. It's worth noting his investment in Buzzer, a sports streaming app, as well as a social media sports channel, Overtime.

Fast-forward to 2017, and Booker bought a mansion in Paradise Valley for a sizable USD 3.25 million. By the time 2022 rolled around, he shifted over to a US$10 million estate in Arizona - the latest addition to his portfolio of properties.

At the same time, Booker's business sensibilities extended to investing in an array of startups, GoPuff, a convenience store delivery app, one of them. Outside the business realm, Booker is known for his passion for luxury cars - a devotion confirmed by an impressive collection of vehicles.

His prize possessions include a Ferrari 488 Spider worth USD 3,00,000, a 1959 Chevy Impala Convertible, a 1970 Chevy K5 Blazer, and a 1974 Chevy Caprice Convertible with standout gold rims - not to mention a few captivating vintage motorcars.

Devin Booker’s House and Cars

Devin Booker proudly owns a spectacular mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona, worth $3.2 million. This 5,000-square-foot mansion boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a wine cellar, contemporary living and dining rooms, a gym, a fully-equipped kitchen, a spa, an expansive shoe closet, and a butler's pantry.

The house opens to a lavish backyard, hosting a spacious swimming pool with breathtaking views of Camelback and Mummy Mountain.

Designers Kathleen Clements, her proficient team, and L.A.'s Kar Brady Interiors collaborated, on a house that cleverly combines contemporary and vintage elements. This design choice caters specifically to accommodating Booker's NBA colleagues and friends.

The house mirrors Booker's refined design aesthetic, blending age-old pieces with modern ones to form a calming oasis that acts as his sanctuary from the high-pressure world of professional basketball.

Advertisement

This property also offers captivating views of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, bridging a bond with the native landscape and forming a tranquil retreat for the NBA celebrity.

Devin Booker Car Collection

Phoenix Suns' All-Star guard, Devin Booker, takes pride in his outstanding collection of cars comprising a Ferrari 488 Spider, a 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS, a Buick Grand National, a 1959 Chevrolet Impala, a Chevrolet K5 Blazer, among others.

His collection beholds a blend of vintage classics like the 1959 Chevrolet Impala and modern marvels like the Ferrari 488 Spider. Booker exhibits a pronounced affinity for vintage cars, evident through his car choices, each offering unique traits and distinct histories.

The Ferrari 488 Spider, worth $292,000, stands out as one of the priciest vehicles in his collection. Ultimately, Devin Booker's assortment of vehicles encapsulates a fusion of nostalgic sentiments, compelling power, and distinct style, exemplified through various iconic car models.

Devin Booker’s Shoes

Devin Booker, in collaboration with Nike, launched his inaugural signature shoe, the Nike Book 1. This unique hybrid shoe, intended for both lifestyle and performance, bears design influences from his '72 Chevy Blazer K5 car as well as iconic Nike styles like the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan Nike Book 1 comes with a comfortable Cushlon 2.0 foam midsole and a responsive Zoom Air unit.

Features such as a homage to his birth year, "96" and a family crest on the shoe's tongue add a touch of personalization. In addition, a barcode on the insole represents his jersey number and meaningful locales in his life.

Orange, drawn from desert hues, dominates the selection of shades for his shoe, hitting the shelves in Spring 2024 for $140.

Over his professional shoes-wearing career, Booker is recognized for preferring Kobe models. Indeed, the GT Cut 2 was nearly branded as his signature shoe before the emergence of the Nike Book 1.

Who is Devin Booker’s girlfriend?

Devin Booker, currently single, appears to be reigniting his flame with Kendall Jenner after their break up in November 2022. Recent revelations suggest a slow but steady progression towards re-establishing their relationship.

During their two-year stint dating pre-breakup, they enjoyed support from Kendall's family, which they continue to receieve as they navigate through the complexities of their relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although they haven't officially claimed exclusivity as of now, indications hint towards their efforts to repair their bond.

ALSO READ: Allen Iverson Net Worth - How he blew his $200 million fortune?

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.