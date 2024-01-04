Devin Booker-Paul George beef explained: Suns star asked if situation between the two will ever resolve

On January 3, 2021, a beef ignited between Devin Booker and Paul George during a Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers game. The disagreement sparked when Cam Payne blocked George's floater attempt.

George didn't appreciate Payne falling on him, and Booker, coming to his teammate's defense, labeled George as soft. Consequently, Booker and George ended up in a heated exchange.

From there, the rivalry escalated, with both players representing their competitive spirit and playful banter.

The two clashed in the playoffs twice, with the Suns, led by Booker, triumphing over the Clippers both in the 2021 Western Conference Finals (with Kawhi Leonard missing from the Clippers side) and the following season's initial NBA Playoffs round.

The upcoming meet at Footprint Center between these Western Conference hopefuls will be their first confrontation since a summer standoff where Booker blamed George for stirring up the rivalry.

"Things got intense when we played Phoenix, and discussions sparked. I can't pinpoint where it took the nasty turn," George revealed to Bleacher Report after Booker's allegation.

George added, "Initially I had a good relationship with Devin, considering him my little brother in the league. But something changed, and now our relationship has crossed a line."

Before the game's team shootaround on Wednesday, Booker downplayed any conflict, stating, "It's all part of the competition," and adding that the issue remains unresolved since the 2021 incident where he defended Cam Payne's block on George.

When asked if the issue will ever be resolved, Booker nonchalantly said, "I honestly don't care. It's all part of the game; it's competitive. Nothing to do with off-the-court lives."

Clippers vs Suns: Rivalry and Resilience

Booker and George have demonstrated that their feud is largely fueled by intense competition and passion for basketball. Booker has clarified that their differences are confined to the court, maintaining that, in the end, it's just about the game.

The Phoenix Suns, currently holding an 18-15 record, prepare to face the Los Angeles Clippers, who boast a 20-12 record, at the Footprint Center this Wednesday, with the game beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Fresh off a three-win streak, marked by a 121-104 triumph over the Miami Heat on Monday, the Clippers bring strong momentum.

Their forward, Kawhi Leonard, rejoined the team after an 11-day break and contributed 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Currently, Leonard has an impressive average of 31.4 points per game over his most recent eight games. This places the Clippers fourth in the fiercely competitive Western Conference.

