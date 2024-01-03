NBA Rumor: Are the Knicks interested in bringing another major superstar after OG Anunoby trade?

The New York Knicks have landed OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, swapping him for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa are also set to join the Knicks in this trade.

This deal is of notable importance as the Knicks are surrendering two of their primary offensive athletes for Anunoby, acclaimed for his defensive skillset and overall game contribution.

As a 6-foot-7 forward, Anunoby was the NBA's leading stealer last season and is anticipated to deliver a vital enhancement to The Knicks' defense.

The trade has sparked varied opinions; some view it as beneficial for both teams, while others challenge the Knicks' determination to let go of crucial players.

The Raptors are believed to have made a strategic move with this trade, gaining praise for definitively choosing a path and clinching valuable assets for Anunoby, who was nearing the end of his contract.

Contrastingly, the Knicks are betting heavily on Anunoby's defensive prowess as a way to elevate their team's performance.

ALSO READ: How many scoring titles does LeBron James have and how does it compare against Michael Jordan?

New York Knicks' bold play: Chasing NBA superstar talent

The New York Knicks, currently ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference with an 18-15 record, are not content with just the acquisition of Anunoby.

Advertisement

As per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Knicks continue to put their younger players on the line in a bid to snag a major player like Karl-Anthony Towns, the star power forward of the Timberwolves.

The Knicks haven't centered their team around a player considered among the NBA elite since the prominent days of Carmelo Anthony in the 2010s.

Given New York's status as the largest media market in the United States, the expectation is that it should be a hub for superstar players.

There's a growing hunger for a player like Towns, recognized for his scoring versatility and his upgraded defensive skills in the frontcourt.

The specifics of a potential deal for Towns remain unclear, as the Knicks would need to offer multiple players and picks, alongside creating space under the cap to accommodate Towns' contract.

The 28-year-old New Jersey native has another four seasons left in his contract with Minnesota, with his salary escalating to over $50 million for the 2024/25 season.

This season, Towns has played 31 games and has been averaging 21.4 points with 9.2 rebounds per game. He's also achieved a 51 percent shooting average from the field and over 41 percent from the three-point mark.

Additionally, he's shooting just under 90 percent from the free-throw line, putting him on track to join the exclusive club of just 10 players in league history to accomplish a 50/40/90 season.

ALSO READ: Who is Magic Johnson’s Wife, Cookie Johnson? Their relationship timeline and everything you need to know!