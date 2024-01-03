When Gabrielle Union told Ayesha and Stephen Curry to break up and ‘have sex with other people’

In their teenage years, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry first crossed paths at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, both attending with their families.

The year 2011 marked the onset of their marriage which has remained strong since then.

Ayesha, cherished as his "backbone" by Stephen, receives his grateful acknowledgment for enabling him to dedicate himself to basketball while maintaining a family.

While Stephen is busy throwing hoops, Ayesha has paused her acting pursuits and plunged into her passion for cooking, writing cookbooks, and running restaurants.

Parenting three children together, the couple has also embarked on a charitable journey by launching the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation.

The foundation's mission is to tackle hunger, offer high-quality education, and establish safe environments where children can actively participate in community activities.

The Currys maintained an "Instagram Live" show known as “The Wine Down.” In one particular episode, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade joined the couple for an honest discussion about relationships.

Union praised the Currys for maintaining a loving and dedicated relationship. She also admitted to handing out some radical relationship advice to the couple in the past before they were officially married.

Advertisement

According to Union, she had suggested “’ You should just break up now and have sex with other people,’.

Ayesha revealed that Union had given this 'wise' counsel at a birthday party for former NBA player Dorell Wright.

Wade felt remorseful about this advice and apologized to Ayesha and Stephen, clarifying, "That's not who we are anymore."

Nevertheless, Union didn't exactly feel sorry about her previously given advice. Her response was, "Uh ... I still might give the same advice."

ALSO READ: NBA Rumor: Are the Knicks interested in bringing another major superstar after OG Anunoby trade?

Dwyane Wade and Stephen Curry's Basketball Bond

Over a decade-long relationship connects Dwyane Wade and Stephen Curry, united on the court as part of the Miami Heat team from 2010 to 2014.

Their compelling chemistry has consistently drawn praise, marking them as a powerful pair during their collaboration.

Curry, in 2018, thoughtfully pondered over the advice he had received from Wade, crediting these insights for his achievements.

=

Both Wade and Curry have shared iconic moments, including Wade's internet-famous tweet regarding Curry's performance in the 2022 NBA Finals' 4th game.

The pair embody the essence of a "super team," a dynamic that demands both sacrifice and humility from every team member.

Wade and Curry, through their demonstration of respect and admiration for one another's skills and accolades, prove that a successful super team requires the leadership of a humble yet influential star.

Even amidst their previous rivalry, they have managed to acknowledge each other's attainments graciously.

ALSO READ: How many scoring titles does LeBron James have and how does it compare against Michael Jordan?