Did Anthony Davis Miss Lakers vs Warriors Because He Viewed Solar Eclipse Directly? Exploring Viral Claim

Anthony Davis suffered an eye injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and that kept him out for three-quarters of the game.

As the fans expected his return from injury against the Golden State Warriors, a post was published about how Davis is out for the game against the Warriors due to watching the solar eclipse with non-polarized sunglasses.

What’s the post about Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis’s eye injury might be a worry for the Lakers and their fans, but some parody accounts are showing no sympathy for the former Pelicans star.

The post was made by @thehoopcentel, which is a parody account that posts fake and satirical news to entertain its fans.

Therefore, the news about Davis missing the game because of eye strain is false. The real reason behind his absence was given as a headache by credible Bleacher Report journalist Chris Haynes.

The Lakers will be hoping for the quick return of Davis

Anthony Davis is the superstar for the Lakers and vital for their chances of a deep playoff run. If the Lakers miss him for a significant period of time, they can say goodbye to their NBA season.

The duo of Davis and James have carried the Lakers season and the drop in quality when either of them is not playing is so visible on the court.

Davis has been in phenomenal form on the court and he has managed to stay fit as well. The former NBA champion has played 74 games in which he has averaged 24.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

On the other hand, James has played fewer games but he has been averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game during the season.

