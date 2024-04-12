Did Chet Holmgren REALLY Get a ‘Thug Life’ Tattoo on His Stomach? Exploring OKC’s Star Viral Image

Chet Holmgren is having a sensational rookie season in the NBA. The Oklahoma City Thunder star is doing great on both ends of the court.

His success on the court has made him a popular figure on social media and recently a post about his new tattoo went viral.

What was the post?

Recently, this image from NBACentel, an X (formerly Twitter) handle, highlighted how prepared Chet Holmgren is for the postseason grind. The picture shows that Chet has got a ‘THUG LIFE’ tattoo on his stomach.

ALSO READ: 'Get That Weak Stuff Out': Victor Wembenyama's Brilliant Block on Chet Holmgren Sparks Wild Reactions from NBA Fans

Is the image genuine?

The original image did not include the words "THUG LIFE." It has been altered to make fun of Oklahoma's rising star and fool viewers who are unaware of the purpose of the account. Many people laughed at the joke but few of them took the post seriously as well.

Meanwhile, @thenbacentel is a parody account that indulges in fake and satirical posts. The handle is for entertainment purposes but not everyone knows about this and at times takes their posts seriously.

Holmgren’s big-game character

Holmgren might be a rookie but he hasn’t looked out of place in the league, especially against the biggest names in the NBA.

Holmgren has gone toe-to-toe against the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid and held his own to the surprise and relief of OKC fans.

Holmgren’s season so far

The OKC drafted Holmgren in the 2022 draft, but he didn’t play a single game in the 2022/23 season because of a foot injury. However, he has been in sensational form with the Thunder and is in the race for the Rookie of the Year award and is behind Victor Wembanyama in the rankings.

The power forward is averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game and has been pivotal to the success of OKC this season.

ALSO READ: Did LeBron James REALLY Say He Had a Bad Feeling About OJ Simpson Before Former NFL Star’s Death? Exploring Viral Claim