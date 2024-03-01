'Get That Weak Stuff Out': Victor Wembenyama's Brilliant Block on Chet Holmgren Sparks Wild Reactions from NBA Fans

Victor Wembanyama is playing his rookie season in the NBA but has broken several records already. The Frenchman is having a brilliant season and came up with another inspiring performance against the OKC Thunder.

The rookie from France scorched the OKC Thunder with his double-double on Thursday with his scoring and rebounding. However, it was his block against another rookie, Chet Holmgren, that became the talking point of the game.

Wemby as he is known, scored 28 points, gathered 13 rebounds, dished out seven assists, and made five blocks. His performance overshadowed Chet’s performance as the Spurs won by 14 points.

Fans praised the French sensation for his efforts after seeing this.

'GET THAT WEAK STUFF OUT!!!', posted one fan.

'Wemby just took the ROY', wrote one fan as the two rookies are in the running for Rookie of the Year award.

One fan wrote: 'It’s all over folks'.

Another fan posted: 'Chet looked like a high schooler'.

Spurs vs Thunder best performers

Devin Vassell added 28 points and nine assists to help the team win. Jeremy Sochan, who finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, also had a fantastic field day.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in scoring with 31 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Holmgren chipped in with seven boards and 23 points. But Victor Wembanyama prevailed over his opponent as the Spurs secured a desperately needed victory.

