Did Draymond Green REALLY Say He Was Born With Only One Testicle? Exploring Viral Claim

Draymond Green’s name was trending even before the Warriors played their game against the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament. According to the trending post, Green made an absurd statement that he was born with one testicle. Green’s season was below par and the four-time NBA champion faced multiple suspensions for fights and disciplinary issues.

Did Draymond Green make the one testicle statement?

Whenever there is a statement or news regarding Draymond Green, people take it as real because of the reputation that Draymond has built over the years in the league. The news was posted on X by @thenbacentel and they quoted @thevolumesports which is a legit platform.

However, it just turned out to be a satirical or fake post. For those who enjoy a good laugh, @thenbacentel posts outrageous posts to catch the eye of the fans. Therefore, Green didn't make any statement about being born with one testicle.

What’s next for the Warriors and Green after being knocked out of the playoffs race?

The Warriors were hammered by the Sacramento Kings who were missing a few key players like Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter. The Kings dominated from start to finish and the Warriors looked clueless. There were already talks of the big 3’s last season for the Warrior and this result will only fuel that rumor.

Draymond Green, who has been inconsistent like the rest of the Warriors didn’t impact the game much in 35 minutes on the court as he could score 12 points. Scoring was never his forte but Green’s 3 rebounds and 6 assists can be called as below his standards as the Warriors lost by 24 points.

