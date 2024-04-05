Did Faith Kelly, Ethan Payne’s fiance from Sidemen, really threaten legal action for Bukayo Saka comparison?

Sidemen member Ethan Payne aka Behzinga recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Faith Kelly. But an interesting rumor about Kelly is going viral where she is compared to Arsenal Right Winger Bukayo Saka. The comparison shows how similar Faith Kelly and Bukayo Saka look. But the bigger problem comes with Faithn Kelly going legal against the fan who created such a post.

Did Faith Kelly, Ethan Payne’s fiance threaten legal action?

Now, the big question is whether Faith Kelly threatened legal action against the fan who created posts comparing Bukayo Saka and her. So, the answer is a simple no. Many might think that the DMs sent to the fans were real and it was a proclamation for a legal war.

But Faith Kelly’s fiance Ethan Payne has confirmed that the DM’s going viral on social media are “fake” and it doesn’t have anything to do with them. When the DM’s are fake how could either Kelly or Payne go for legal action against the fan?

It is common nowadays that fake posts like these have been going viral. It is not the first time that many big athletes have faced backlash because of these fake posts. Being a celebrity is not easy and it gets tough with all the online bullying and trolling.

Who are the Sidemen?

Ethan Payne is a YouTuber, streamer, and online personality. He creates videos on gaming, football, comedy, and fitness, and he is a co-founder and member of the world-famous British YouTube channel Sidemen.

He, along with other Sidemen members, developed XIX Vodka and the Sides restaurant chain. In 2019, The Sunday Times named Ethan the 31st most influential internet creative in the UK.



The Sidemen are a British YouTube group founded in 2013. Josh Bradley, Simon Minter, Tobi Brown, KSI, Ethan Payne, Vikram Barn, and Harry Lewis form the group.

They began off by playing video games together and eventually expanded into more diverse topics. Since January 2018, they have released weekly videos on their group channel under the name Sidemen Sunday. They are the largest YouTube group in the United Kingdom.

