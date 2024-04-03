Aaron Rodgers Earns NFL's Lowest Performance Bonus at $81 Amid Achilles Injury

In 2023, a notable figure emerged in the NFL’s financial landscape at the bottom rung. Aaron Rodgers, whose tenure with the New York Jets marked the end abruptly. However, that happened due to an untimely injury.

The unfortunate quarterback's Achilles injury, because of which a mere four plays into the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. On September 11, the stage was set for a tumultuous year for the Jets quarterback situation. Here's where Rodger will be receiving a paltry sum of $81.14 as performance-based pay.

The Economics of Injury and Performance in the NFL

The news came out on ESPN’s Adam Schefter show last Tuesday. Schefter’s clarification of the NFL’s compensation system sheds light on how players are rewarded based on their playtime. It’s a great scheme for athletes who clock significant snaps, as their earnings are directly connected to their on-field contribution.

However, Rodgers's situation is a bit of a unique reverse of this rule. Despite his lofty salary, his field time was severely affected by injury, resulting in a modest payout. Many other players have received their rewards grounded on the performance-based pay system.

For example, the San Francisco 49er Brock Purdy had a rookie deal in his second year of play-time. But he pocketed a hefty amount of $739,795 based on his performance and also leveraged his $985,000 base salary as an advantage.

Advertisement

On the other hand, a former player from Raven, John Simpson, who is now a part of the Jets, emerged on top. Simpson pulled in an impressive amount of $974,613, all from the performance-based pay system.

Aaron Rodgers' Costly Career Curveball

The cumulative pay structure was programmed for the 2023 NFL season and was a staggering $393.8 million. Despite the financial setback, both Rodgers and the Jets remained optimistic about their upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Kimmel Reveals If He Will Ever Have Aaron Rodgers On His Show Amid Ongoing Feud

Rodgers is steadily gearing up for the challenges he is facing both on and off the field. There is a rumor linking him to serving in a potential political role which includes participating as a running mate alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Nonetheless, amidst the chaos, Rodger remains committed to his recovery for the battles that lie ahead.

ALSO READ: 'Make The Envelope Bigger' Jimmy Kimmel Gets Candid About The 'Scrutiny' Behind John Cena's Streaker Stunt At Oscars