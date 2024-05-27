Did former WWE Champion John Cena Ever Consider Playing In NFL? Find Out

A query that John Cena fans have been searching for lately is, whether he has actually considered playing the NFL in his career, before venturing into wrestling.

Well, to answer this straightaway, John Cena has tried his luck in football, where he was successful too, but the Cenation leader never played it professionally, hence he never considered playing the NFL.

What was John Cena’s football career overall?

Cena actually played center for Springfield College during his collegiate football career, before he went on to become one of the most successful wrestlers in the WWE and then a Hollywood star.

He didn’t take it professionally, despite winning several awards while competing in the NCAA. He recently spoke up about his short but mesmerizing tenure playing football. On the Up & Adams podcast, Cena discussed his professional football experience, and detailed the reasons he didn’t take the sport professionally.

He said, “And I was very humble. I’m six feet I was 250 pounds. I knew that would be it and hopefully, I would be grateful to have a decent stay in college. And I knew my last game was the end of that chapter."

"So I think maybe that set me up for being okay with when the chapter ends and you know, still looking forward to the life you got in front of you,” Cena shared.

Though Cena didn’t take his football career forward, he did get several recognitions to his name. In addition to leading the team, to a 9-2 season, he was selected as a Division III first-team All American and helped the Pride move to their first ever NCAA Division III Tournament participation.

Cena’s move to the wrestling business

He moved to California in 1998 to make his career in the wrestling business, starting with Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW). In 2001, Cena signed up a contract with WWE (then WWF) and started with the developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

The WWE fame moved to the main roster of SmackDown in 2002 and initially was not a big thing, but he soon found his way, after his trash-talking rapper persona clicked with the fans.

In 2005, he became the WWE Champion for the first time, and since then he hasn’t looked back. He was the face of the company for the next decade, winning the WWE Championship 16 times.

In 2018, he became a part-timer in WWE and moved to Hollywood to establish his acting career.