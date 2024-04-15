Did Isaiah Thomas Really Ask Suns To Start Him In Playoffs Or ‘Trade’? Exploring Viral Rumor

The Phoenix Suns recently agreed to sign veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported. This move comes after Thomas initially joined the team on consecutive 10-day contracts in March. While his on-court impact has been limited, averaging just 1.3 points in 3.5 minutes per game across four appearances, the Suns value his backcourt depth and veteran leadership presence in the locker room.

Did Isaiah Thomas really say, ‘Start Me or Trade Me?’

Amidst Thomas' comeback trail, a parody fan account called NBACentel, mimicking the popular NBACentral, recently posted a viral rumor on X (formerly Twitter). The unverified claim stated: "Isaiah Thomas has made it clear to the Suns Front Office: 'Either start me in the playoffs or trade me.'"

While the rumor has gained significant traction on social media, it's essential to separate fact from fiction. The Suns have not made any official statements regarding Thomas demanding a starting role or a trade. Moreover, reputable sources have not corroborated the claim made by the parody account.

Isaish Thomas' Role with the Suns

As Charania noted, Thomas' primary role with the Suns is to provide backcourt depth and a strong veteran presence in the locker room. The team is currently in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, and Thomas' experience could prove invaluable as they navigate the postseason.

Thomas' journey back to the NBA has been nothing short of remarkable. After a series of hip injuries derailed his promising career, the 5'9" guard joined the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League earlier this year. In four games, he averaged an impressive 32.5 points and 5.3 assists per game, showcasing his enduring scoring ability.

While his efficient scoring days with the Boston Celtics, where he finished fifth in MVP voting during the 2016-17 season, may be behind him, Thomas' determination and leadership qualities have earned him another opportunity in the NBA.

As the NBA playoffs approach, the rumor surrounding Isaiah Thomas' alleged demands will undoubtedly continue to circulate. However, until official confirmation from the Suns or credible sources emerges, it's crucial to treat such claims with caution.

For now, Thomas' focus remains on contributing to the Suns' playoff push, whether in a starting role or off the bench, as he continues to inspire with his remarkable comeback journey.

