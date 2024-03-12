‘If You Didn’t Mean It Say It Publicly:’ Isiah Thomas Calls for Public Apology From Michael Jordan

In another chapter of the ongoing dispute between basketball legends and Chicago icons, Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, the latter has recently expressed that the former should make a public apology for his comments in "The Last Dance".

Thomas made these during his appearance on the Draymond Green Show podcast hosted by Draymond Green, where he essentially challenged Jordan to discuss his remarks from the documentary that aired a few years ago.

While interviewing Thomas, Green asked, "How is your relationship currently? Is it possible to salvage it?" Thomas replied emphatically, "No, not salvageable. This dude got on national television, international television and call me and a*shole.

Somebody who's been really good to him. And then he apologizes, On international television we have no conversation. You can't you can't apologize and have a private dinner".

Continuing, he added, "When you didn't embarrass me publicly, if you didn't mean it. Say it publicly. Now, if you meant it, let it stand. I'm good with that".

This isn't the first time Thomas has taken a stance against Jordan's derogatory remarks. He has previously stated that he seeks an apology from Jordan, which remains unfulfilled.

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan's Longstanding Rivalry

The ongoing rivalry between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, tracing back to the late 1980s and early 1990s, brings a lot of debate. One widely accepted conjecture links the feud's origins to the 1985 All-Star Game when some believe Thomas engineered a scheme to "freeze out" rookie starter Jordan, who finished the game with a mere seven points.

While Thomas has consistently denied these claims, others perceive the feud as a territorial dispute as each player has strong ties to Chicago.

Their rivalry escalated with their confrontations in the Eastern Conference and the selection for the 1992 Dream Team. Thomas remains convinced that Jordan influenced the decision to exclude him from the team.

It deepened when the Detroit Pistons, under Thomas's leadership, shunned a traditional handshake with the Chicago Bulls following their 1991 playoffs defeat.

Jordan has also openly criticized Thomas, notably during his 2009 Hall of Fame induction speech.

However, despite their differences, both athletes have publicly acknowledged the other's prowess on the court. Jordan has recognized Thomas as one of history's greatest point guards, second only to Magic Johnson.

Similarly, Thomas has admitted his respect for Jordan's skill, declaring, "I respect Michael Jordan's talent. To me, the best point guard of all time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas. Much as I detest him, I respect his game."

