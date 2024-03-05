Did LeBron James Gift Chad Johnson His Game Ball after Scoring 40,000 Career Points?

Chad Johnson, the former Bengal and six-time Pro Bowler, co-host of the "Nightcap" show alongside Shannon Sharpe, launched into a story he had made up on his show.

He told his viewers that he had put out a tweet to James before Saturday's game, requesting the 40,000-point milestone game ball. To his astonishment, James agreed.

Johnson then tried his utmost to persuade his followers that James had indeed sent him the actual game ball.

"Check this out, guys," said Johnson, "This is the proper ball, guys. I want you guys to see it. It's the real deal.

"I had tweeted, 'What are the odds LeBron would give me the ball when he hits 40,000 points?' You’d think with a milestone as big as that, it's something you'd want to keep close. But considering all the awards and accolades LeBron has accumulated since he was 18, I suppose he thought it was noteworthy to give me the game ball."

He went on to share his intentions of showcasing the game ball in his home. Johnson also revealed that the four-time MVP had even personally autographed the ball for him.

Shannon Sharpe Debunks Chad Johnson's LeBron James Game Ball Claim

Sharpe, a big LeBron James fan, didn't purchase Johnson's claim. He jokingly suggested that Johnson had just bought the ball from a local sports store. “I've just checked your location. There is a Dick's Sporting Goods about a mile from your lodging,” retorted Sharpe.

Johnson, keeping the humor alive, defended his tale by presenting the 'signature' of James on the ball. Yet, as he rotated the ball to reveal the signature, reading "LeBron James 40k points," neither of them could maintain their poise. Shared laughter erupted over Johnson's outrageous story.

Once Sharpe regained his composure, he offered a solid case for profiling Chad Johnson's supposed game ball from LeBron James' 40,000th career point as a sham. Sharpe pointed out that the ball seemed to be signed by a right-handed person, unlike James who is left-handed.

"That's how I know it's not real. The person who signed that ball surely did it with their right hand. LeBron James is left-handed," declared Sharpe.

Struggling to keep a straight face, Johnson tried to dismiss Sharp's statement, to which Sharpe humorously recommended that he should get the ball authenticated instantly.

LeBron James' Record-Breaking Night

Where LeBron James kept the game ball from his groundbreaking night is not entirely obvious. Nonetheless, it's almost certain that he didn't present it to Johnson.

LA Lakers' ace forward LeBron James marked a significant milestone in NBA history by becoming the first player to hit 40,000 career points.

During Saturday's home game against the Denver Nuggets, James achieved his extraordinary feat when he made a driving layup just over ten minutes into the second quarter.

Following a time-out, he received the game ball and was honored with a video montage highlighting the peak moments from his legendary 21-year career.

