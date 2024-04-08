Will Bronny James REALLY Workout With Lakers Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft? Exploring Viral Claim

Bronny James’s move to NBA has been talked about for years because of his father LeBron James, who is a legend of the game. LeBron always talked about how he wanted to play with his son Bronny in the league and that dream might come together next year as Bronny has put his name for the 2024 NBA Draft.

However, fans couldn’t believe their eyes when a report of Bronny James working out with the LA Lakers before the 2024 NBA Draft came out.

Is Bronny expected to work out with the LA Lakers?

Fans got excited by the news as this would have meant that the Lakers might consider drafting the youngster and pair him up with his father for the next campaign. However, there is no confirmation from the Lakers about any workout for Bronny James with them.

The news was posted by @wojdespn, which is a parody account. The X handle always posts satirical and fake posts to entertain the fans. Therefore, the news about his workout is false at this moment.

LeBron Factor in Bronny’s NBA Draft

LeBron James will be a huge factor in any team’s plan to go after Bronny as the King has stated previously that he will play for the team that will draft his son.

The hype around Bronny has been at an all-time low because of the injury-ridden season that he went through. Not a lot of people were expecting him to put his name for the 2024 NBA Draft as they expected him to play more college basketball before trying the league with the big boys.

ALSO READ: Did Nets Fans Sing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ To LeBron James After He Scored 40-Points Against Them? Exploring Viral Video