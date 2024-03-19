Did Orlando Magic Fire Their Twitter Admin For Posting Inappropriate Photo of Anthony Black and Gradey Dick's Jersey?

Recently, internet users teased the Orlando Magic after they displayed an image of players Anthony Black and Gradey Dick exchanging jerseys. Shortly after the upload, the fast-moving online community seized the chance to make fun of the players' last names.

To protect their athletes from the crude humor, the Orlando Magic promptly removed the photo. Internet users then enjoyed the amusing scene of the franchise deleting the post to protect the players' image. They threw around even more jokes when the content was removed.

The social media post, now taken down, showed the jersey swap between Black and Dick after the game between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic. Following the incident, some sources hint at the franchise firing their social media page admin responsible for the ill-conceived post.

The network of online users discovered an indecent innuendo involving the players' last names. This resulted in a viral post with commenters taking turns poking fun at the unexpected comedy.

JJ Redick, Former Magic Player, Starting Podcast with LeBron James

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, and former NBA hotshot, JJ Redick, are joining forces to create a unique basketball podcast. As reported by The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, the duo intends to engage in candid basketball-focused conversations in their upcoming podcast, known as 'Mind the Game.'

In his conversation with Marchand, LeBron James expressed his vision for the podcast, stressing that it will not resemble the usual narrative around the sport.

He articulated his pride in his innovative endeavors in sports media and his main priority while initiating any project – to create content that he and his friends would enjoy. He stated that every content doesn't necessarily need to be targeted towards internet culture and generating clicks.

In the case of JJ Redick, this alliance is seemingly an opportunity for him to advance a cause he is passionate about. Particularly noteworthy was Redick's critique of Doc Rivers, the Milwaukee Bucks head coach, during an appearance on First Take in February.

He criticized Rivers, whom he previously played under during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, accusing him of habitual excuse-making.

A sample clip from the podcast offered to Marchand featured Redick and James enjoying red wine while indulging in a rich discussion about managing a pick play.

According to James' business associate, Maverick Carter, the essence of the show is akin to sommeliers discussing fine wines, not a typical argument about preferences for Burgundy or Bordeaux.

The inaugural episode of 'Mind the Game' will drop on Tuesday, with subsequent episodes planned for a weekly release format.

