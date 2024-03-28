Did Shaquille O’Neal Flirt With Ice Spice At Super Bowl? NBA Legend reacts to viral claim

It's surprizing to realize the Super Bowl was just a month ago. It was a fantastic game, one of the few in NFL history to go into overtime. However, aside from the excitement on the field, there were several other amusing subplots occurring on that weekend. Shaq and Ice Spice were two celebs apart from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who made the news that evening. During halftime, the two celebrities were spotted together in Taylor's suite. Shaq ended up uploading a picture of himself, Spice, and Swift with a statement that went viral

Shaq on his Instagram had high praises for Ice Spice. Posting on Insta a picture Shaq captioned it, “And Ice Spice is so dam fine thanks Taylor Swift”. Of course, people jumped on it, assuming that the Big Shamrock was taking his shot. However, according to TMZ, it isn't true. In a recent episode of the Big Podcast With Shaq, Shaq clarified the rumors about why he posted the picture with Ice Spice.

Did Shaquille O’Neal Flirt With Ice Spice At Super Bowl?

Shaquille O'Neal has broken his silence on the rumors that he was flirting with Ice Spice. On The Big Podcast With Shaq, the former NBA star said that he wasn't attempting to "flirt" with Ice Spice, but rather to show her some "respect."

"That's why I put the post up because I was in there and it was all about, 'Oh, Shaq met Taylor' and [Ice Spice] was in the picture." So I had to come back and say, 'Oh yeah by the way this little woman is fine too.”

Shaq was very clear with what he had to say. No way was he trying to rizz up Ice Spice. But with growing allegations Shaq also, added it is not how he would have done “flirting”. He also mentioned that it isn’t like that he is trying to “slide in the DMs” of the 24-year-old hip-hop star.

Shaq also added, "But you got to understand the Shaq don't - I don't flirt like that. My flirting is unorthodox," before stressing, "Hold on, just 'cause I say 'hi' don't mean I'm tryna slide in the DMs."

After a month it seems that Shaq has tried to clear up things between the fans. O’Neal got the chance to be at Super Bowl LVIII with two of the most popular women in the world. So, everybody would show their “respect” at least once.

