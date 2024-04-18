Did Stephen Curry REALLY Ignore Calls From Klay Thompson? Exploring Viral Claim

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson share a bond akin to brothers, having dedicated their entire careers to the same franchise. Revered as the 'Splash Brothers', their collective prowess has been instrumental in the Warriors' triumphs. Hence, it came as a surprise when a viral post revealed that Curry had been ignoring Thompson's calls.

Klay Thompson experienced his most challenging season in the NBA to date and there are rumors circulating about his potential departure from the team prior to the upcoming season.

Did Steph Curry ignore the calls from Klay Thompson?

Steph Curry has reiterated his desire to have Thompson at the franchise for the next season and the four-time NBA champion went as far as saying that he doesn’t see himself at Warriors without Klay.

That’s why when the news of him ignoring Klay’s calls came, fans were surprised as well as shocked. The news was posted on X by @thenbacentel with a screenshot of Steph’s Instagram handle. To make the post look legit, they also tagged Steph in the post.

However, it just turned out to be a satirical or fake post. @thenbacentel is a parody page Therefore, there is no credible report of Steph Curry posting a story of him ignoring Klay's calls.

What’s next for Curry and Thompson at Warriors?

Steve Kerr as well as Steph Curry has made it clear that they would love to keep Klay at Warriors for the next season. According to Kerr, the former All-Team Defensive player has still 2-3 years left in him at the top.

When it comes to Curry, the Warriors expect him to lead the charge for another title next season. Curry is now 36 years old and he is running out of time to win his fifth NBA title.

