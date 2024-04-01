Did Tom Brady send flowers to rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk on Easter Day? Exploring Rumors

After his divorce from Brazilian Model Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady has been reportedly in a romance with Russian Model Irina Shayk. The two have been rumored to be dating for quite a few months now. Yesterday was Easter Day, and it appears Tom Brady sent flowers to his girlfriend.

Irina Shayk Shares Pictures of Flowers on Her Instagram

It's been a while since Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been spotted together. Recently, on Easter Day, Irina Shayk shared a picture of tulips on her Instagram story. There was no caption to the image, but following that story, there was a picture of a Pink egg surrounded by long-tail grass.

Now, fans are speculating that these tulips might be a gift from Tom Brady. But interestingly, there hasn't been any evidence to support this theory. Most likely, these are the flowers that she could have gotten from her friends or the Russian model who got them herself. After all, it was Easter's day.

Talking about Irina Shayk, she has been with Tom Brady since September 2023. The two have had an on-off relationship. They broke up after a month or two of dating but eventually got back around October or November. Tom and Irina have been together ever since, and it seems they enjoy each other's company.

But as much as they enjoy each other's company, they try to keep their meetings as much away from public eyes as possible. Most of the time, the two try to arrange their meetings in places where pararaze cannot catch them. But that's because they want to keep their romance as low as possible.

Coming to romance, before dating Irina Shayk, Brady was married to Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen. However, after being married to the NFL legend for more than thirteen years, the two decided to part ways. On October 22, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially divorced.