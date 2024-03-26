Who Is Gisele Bündchen's Boyfriend? All About Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente

After being married to NFL legend Tom Brady for over a decade, Gisele Bündchen divorced him in 2022. Two years after their divorce, Gisele Bündchen finally appeared to be moved on with her past, considering she now has a new boyfriend.

Gisele Bündchen is rumored to be in a relationship with her Jiu-Jitsu teacher, Joaquim Valente. But while we know a lot about Gisele Bündchen or Tom Brady, for that matter, there's a lot to explore around Joaquim. Here's everything about Gisele Bündchen's rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Who is Joaquim Valente?

Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly been dating for a while now. The two have known each other since Gisele Bündchen started learning jiu-jitsu from him during his marriage with Tom Brady. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu teacher runs a self-defense academy with his brothers, Pedro and Gui.

Like his brothers Pedro and Gui, Joaquim Valente was introduced to the world of jiu-jitsu even before he could walk well. Gisele Bündchen's rumored boyfriend began his lessons when he was just two years old. Joaquim's teacher was Grandmaster Hélio Gracie, a legend in this practice.

Joaquim Valente followed the footsteps of his brothers and earned a black belt along with a Professors' Diploma in 2007 from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie. It's a massive accomplishment for the Valente family, considering only 27 people have received this diploma in the last 75 years from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie.

But this isn't the only educational qualification that Joaquim possesses. In 2007, Joaquim Valente moved to Miami to study criminology at Barry University. He went ahead, earning a degree in criminology. Apart from him, his brother Pedro holds an MBA degree, while Gui holds a master of science degree in sports management.

How old is Joaquim Valente?

Joaquim Valente was born on November 7, 1989, and as of March 2024, the jiu-jitsu instructor is 35. His rumored girlfriend or Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was born on July 20, 1980. And as of March 2024, the supermodel is 43 years old. Among the two, the Brazilian supermodel is the oldest one.

What does Joaquim Valente do for a living?

Joaquim Valente is a professional jiu-jitsu teacher who runs a martial arts academy in Miami with his brothers Pedro and Gui. It was his older brother Pedro who started teaching this sport in Miami after moving from Rio de Janeiro back in 1993. Joaquim was the last of the siblings to join the academy.

After he joined his brother, his involvement in teaching the sport greatly helped the brothers, thanks to all the knowledge he learned from Grandmaster Hélio Gracie in Brazil. Their academy is VALENTE BROTHERS JUJUTSU, and it caters to students of all experience levels and genders.

"The techniques of jujutsu are based on natural movements that can easily be performed by anyone. We currently teach several elderly students as well as students with disabilities," says their official website. But interestingly, jiu-jitsu isn't the only sport he is experienced in.

Joaquim Valente is trained in boxing and judo as well

In addition to being a professional teacher of jiu-jitsu, Joaquim Valente is also trained in judo and boxing. In fact, he and his brothers came across the techniques of throwing and striking by experience from a very young age. These are the skills that are totally opposite of what holistic jiu-jitsu is all about.

Where did Joaquim meet Gisele?

Gisele Bündchen learned about the Valente Brothers and their academy through a friend before she finally decided to join. But Gisele always credits her son with getting to know his jiu-jitsu teacher and his academy. In an interview with Dust Magazine, Bündchen revealed that she initially had no interest in jiu-jitsu.

"Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself. But when I brought [her son] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself," she said in the interview.

Gisele Bündchen Denies That She Cheated on Tom Brady With Her Joaquim Valente

During Valentine's Day this year, Gisele Bündchen was spotted kissing Joaquim Valente, confirming their rumored romance. Just a week after Bündchen's revelation, Tom Brady reportedly accused his ex-wife of cheating with her jiu-jitsu teacher. Recently, Bündchen has come forward to reply to cheating allegations on him.

During an interview with the New York Times, Gisele Bündchen replied to cheating allegations against her. "That is a lie. This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she had said.

Adding further, she also said, "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified." During the interview, she didn't just talk about her ex-husband but also her new romance.

Talking about Joaquim Valente, Gisele said that it is "very different" compared to the relationship she had with Tom Brady. "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent," she had said in conclusion.