What’s the Most Romantic Thing That Tom Brady Did for Gisele Bündchen? Throwback to Brazilian Model’s MAJOR REVEAL

Before parting ways in 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for more than a decade. Their relationship started as a blind date, and soon they started dating. But during their decade-long relationship, they two obviously had multiple romantic moments. Back in 2018, Gisele Bündchen revealed what's the most romantic thing that Brady did for her.

Gisele Bündchen Revealed The Most Romantic Thing That Brady Did For Her

In June 2018, released Vogue's 73 Questions interview with Gisele Bündchen, which also featured some interesting questions regarding their romance. One of the questions that Gisele Bündchen was asked was, "What's the most romantic thing that Tom's ever done for you?"

Gisele Bündchen revealed that the most romantic thing that Tom Brady did was when he proposed to her. "When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story about how my apartment was flooding and I ran over there to try to fix the situation," Gisele had said, explaining the moment.

Also Read: Who Is Gisele Bündchen's Boyfriend? All About Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente

Adding further she said, that when she entered her apartment she was surprised to see that there were rose petals and candles everywhere. “And then, he went down on his knees to propose, and I'm like ‘Get up!’ Cause he just had surgery and had three staph infections" Gisele explained.

Advertisement

Going a little bit more backward in the timeline, Gisele and Brady met through a blind date. For Gisele, it was the third date and when he met Brady, she fell with him in that exact moment. That was that, and it didn't take them long to start dating and eventually get married.

Are Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Still Together?

Unfortunately, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are not together. The two decided to part ways in 2022 when they divorced each other. Despite their divorce, they didn't turn their backs on their parental duties and decided to co-parent their kids.

Also Read: 'Why is This Happening to Me?': Tom Brady's Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Makes STRIKING REMARKS on Life Post-Divorce

Currently, both of them have moved on in their lives and are back to the dating cycle. Gisele Bündchen is currently rumored to be in a relationship with her jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente . Tom Brady, on the other hand, is reportedly dating Russian model and Bradly Cooper's ex Irina Shayk.