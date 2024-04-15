Did Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Make Out In Public During Coachella 2024? Exploring Viral Rumors

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted attending the super exclusive afterparty of Coachella in California this Saturday night. But their presence became a topic of conversation, thanks to a viral video that hinted to fans that the two might be making out during the event. But did they really do it?

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Caught Making Out During Coachella

After the afterparty, a fan shared a video on TikTok , in which Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift can be seen making out. While sitting in a very secluded spot at the after-party, as seen in the video, they could not stop kissing each other. And their steaming moment was clear in the fan video

In fact, there was one point where the All Too Well singer could be seen pulling away from Travis Kelce. Travis whispered something to her and they can be seen locking their lips once again. In the background plays the music of “Vanderpump Rules," by James Kennedy.

According to one fan, it could be "I love you baby" that Travis whispered to Taylor.

Thus, according to the video shared by the fan, it does appear that they were indeed making out in public. But the day before they enjoyed themselves at the Coachella after-party hosted by Levi’s, Patron El Alto, and Liquid IV, they were spotted enjoying a dinner date at Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

The outing appeared casual as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wore comfortable outfits, not the usual party wear, as they entered a restaurant in Sushi Park. The two are having a great time in LA, especially with their exclusive stay at Madison Club in La Quinta, which costs around $3 million to $10 million.