In-Photos: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Skipped Coachella? SPOTTED Holding Hands on Low-Key Sushi Date

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ditched their plans for the Coachella music festival. Instead, the couple went on a sushi date and were spotted holding hands. Here are the pictures of their cute PDA moments straight before the sushi date.

Pictures of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift from their sushi date

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted ditching the Coachella plans to grab dinner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles. In the pictures, we can see Taylor smiling as she engages in a conversation with Travis while making her way to the sushi place.

Talking about their outfits, they kept it super simple and sleek. Taylor wore a denim skirt with a black top paired with a red bomber jacket and white sneakers. The songstress paired her casual outfit with her signature red lip and a tan handbag.

Travis, on the other hand, wore an all-olive outfit comprising an olive-colored sweater paired with the same-colored shorts. The NFL star twinned with Taylor, as he wore sneakers. The two entered the Japanese restaurant, located at the strip mall, holding hands all the way to the diner.

The Super Bowl champion appeared to have been caught off guard in the parking lot, as seen by the paparazzi. Travis even snapped, raising his eyebrows and staring right into the camera lens. Taylor and Travis reunited after the New Heights concert on Thursday.

While everyone was present at the Fifth Third Arena, Taylor was nowhere to be spotted. In fact, she also didn't attend Kelce's convocation ceremony. But despite that, Travis found a way to bring her vibe, as he was spotted wearing a friendship bracelet from the Blank Space singer.